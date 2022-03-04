Helvetia Says Schmuckli to Become New Chairman
(PLX AI) – Helvetia says Thomas Schmuckli expected to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.Doris Russi Schurter for personal reasons will not stand for re-election as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at the next Helvetia Holding AG …
- (PLX AI) – Helvetia says Thomas Schmuckli expected to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- Doris Russi Schurter for personal reasons will not stand for re-election as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at the next Helvetia Holding AG Shareholders' Meeting
- Her designated successor, Axel Lehmann, is also no longer available to Helvetia after having been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Credit Suisse
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0