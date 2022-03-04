Bavarian Nordic 2021 Revenue Below Estimates
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic FY revenue DKK 1,898 million vs. estimate DKK 1,970 million.
- Outlook FY 2022 revenue DKK 1,100-1,400 million
- Only confirmed orders are included in the guidance, so no new US smallpox orders for 2022 are included in the guidance
- Outlook FY 2022 EBITDA loss DKK 1,000-1,300 million
- Due to close-down of the existing bulk plant until end of August 2022, only limited capacity will be available for bulk manufacturing of MVA-based products (smallpox and Ebola) and hence no revenue is expected from Ebola in 2022
- Limited revenue from partner agreements with Valneva and Dynavax is included
- No potential income from RSV partnering is included in the guidance
