Bavarian Nordic 2021 Revenue Below Estimates

(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic FY revenue DKK 1,898 million vs. estimate DKK 1,970 million.Outlook FY 2022 revenue DKK 1,100-1,400 million

  • Outlook FY 2022 revenue DKK 1,100-1,400 million
  • Only confirmed orders are included in the guidance, so no new US smallpox orders for 2022 are included in the guidance
  • Outlook FY 2022 EBITDA loss DKK 1,000-1,300 million
  • Due to close-down of the existing bulk plant until end of August 2022, only limited capacity will be available for bulk manufacturing of MVA-based products (smallpox and Ebola) and hence no revenue is expected from Ebola in 2022
  • Limited revenue from partner agreements with Valneva and Dynavax is included
  • No potential income from RSV partnering is included in the guidance


