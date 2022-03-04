(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares fell almost 6% after the company issued guidance for 2022 that was significantly under expectations.Outlook FY 2022 revenue DKK 1,100-1,400 million, and outlook FY 2022 EBITDA loss DKK 1,000-1,300 millionThe lowest …

Bavarian Nordic Falls Nearly 6% as Guidance Below Consensus

