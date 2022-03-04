(PLX AI) – Fortum shares continued to fall, losing another 2% as analysts at Nordea said the company's Russia operations faced a material risk.Nordea maintained a hold rating for Fortum, cutting the fair value to EUR 22 from EUR 24Meanwhile SEB cut …

Fortum Falls Another 2% as Nordea Sees Material Risk to Russia Operations

