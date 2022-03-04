Fortum Falls Another 2% as Nordea Sees Material Risk to Russia Operations
(PLX AI) – Fortum shares continued to fall, losing another 2% as analysts at Nordea said the company's Russia operations faced a material risk.Nordea maintained a hold rating for Fortum, cutting the fair value to EUR 22 from EUR 24Meanwhile SEB cut …
- (PLX AI) – Fortum shares continued to fall, losing another 2% as analysts at Nordea said the company's Russia operations faced a material risk.
- Nordea maintained a hold rating for Fortum, cutting the fair value to EUR 22 from EUR 24
- Meanwhile SEB cut the stock to hold from buy, slashing the price target to EUR 17 from EUR 26
- Geopolitics play a major role in fundamental value assessment, with the long-term gas contract agreement risk the major unknown, SEB said
- Danske cut their price target further, to EUR 17.50 from EUR 20, after having cut Fortum to hold from buy on March 1
- Fortum’s large direct exposure to Russia as well as indirect risks mainly in Uniper’s gas mid-stream operations arising from potential disruptions in gas flows from Russia to Europe are keeping a lid on share valuation, Danske said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0