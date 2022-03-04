checkAd

Subsea 7 Falls 6%; BofA Keeps Underperform on FCF Burn

(PLX AI) – Subsea 7 shares fell 6%, losing some of yesterday's gains, as analysts at Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on the stock. Q4 earnings were reassuring, but the company is set for negative free cash flow of $300 million …

  • (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 shares fell 6%, losing some of yesterday's gains, as analysts at Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on the stock.
  • Q4 earnings were reassuring, but the company is set for negative free cash flow of $300 million this year, BofA said
  • That, combined with the reliance on Renewables to contribute $100 million to EBITDA following 3 years of negative EBIT prevent the analysts from becoming more positive, BofA said
  • Meanwhile, Danske kept their buy rating, and said 2022 should continue to see good order intake, with good free cash flows from 2023 onwards
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  37   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 Falls 6%; BofA Keeps Underperform on FCF Burn (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 shares fell 6%, losing some of yesterday's gains, as analysts at Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on the stock. Q4 earnings were reassuring, but the company is set for negative free cash flow of $300 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentair Buys Manitowoc Ice for $1.6 Billion
ArcelorMittal Halts Steel Production in Ukraine
Vestas Gets 21 MW Wind Turbine Order in Estonia
Universal Music FY Revenue Tops Expectations; Sees Strong 2022
Volkswagen Halts Vehicle Production and Exports in Russia
Talanx Says Too Early to Change Guidance
Best Buy Q4 Revenue Misses Consensus; Guidance Also Lower Than Expected
Vestas Gets 171 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA
ALK-Abello Says China Waives Phase 3 Trial for Dust Mite Allergy Tablet
Costco Q2 Net Income Beats Consensus; February Sales Rise 15.9%
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Telecom Italia 2021 Organic EBITDA Above Expectations
Hellofresh Q4 Earnings, 2022 Outlook Better Than Expected
Netflix Buys Next Games for EUR 2.10 per Share, or EUR 65 Million
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Raiffeisen Bank Down 5.5% After Bank of America Halves Price Target, Cuts Recommendation
Telecom Italia Receives Offer from Ardian for Inwit Stake
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures