Subsea 7 Falls 6%; BofA Keeps Underperform on FCF Burn
(PLX AI) – Subsea 7 shares fell 6%, losing some of yesterday's gains, as analysts at Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on the stock. Q4 earnings were reassuring, but the company is set for negative free cash flow of $300 million …
- (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 shares fell 6%, losing some of yesterday's gains, as analysts at Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on the stock.
- Q4 earnings were reassuring, but the company is set for negative free cash flow of $300 million this year, BofA said
- That, combined with the reliance on Renewables to contribute $100 million to EBITDA following 3 years of negative EBIT prevent the analysts from becoming more positive, BofA said
- Meanwhile, Danske kept their buy rating, and said 2022 should continue to see good order intake, with good free cash flows from 2023 onwards
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0