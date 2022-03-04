checkAd

KWS Cuts Sales, EBIT Outlook Due to Ukraine War

(PLX AI) – KWS Outlook FY EBIT margin 8-9%, down from 10% previously.Outlook FY revenue growth 6-8%, down from 9-11% previouslySays expected negative effects of the dramatically worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict on business activities in these two …

  • (PLX AI) – KWS Outlook FY EBIT margin 8-9%, down from 10% previously.
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 6-8%, down from 9-11% previously
  • Says expected negative effects of the dramatically worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict on business activities in these two countries
  • KWS has its own subsidiaries in Russia and Ukraine with breeding, production, selling and administration activities
  • The sales volume originally planned for the current fiscal year in both countries corresponded to around 10% of KWS Group sales
