KWS Cuts Sales, EBIT Outlook Due to Ukraine War
(PLX AI) – KWS Outlook FY EBIT margin 8-9%, down from 10% previously.Outlook FY revenue growth 6-8%, down from 9-11% previouslySays expected negative effects of the dramatically worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict on business activities in these two …
- (PLX AI) – KWS Outlook FY EBIT margin 8-9%, down from 10% previously.
- Outlook FY revenue growth 6-8%, down from 9-11% previously
- Says expected negative effects of the dramatically worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict on business activities in these two countries
- KWS has its own subsidiaries in Russia and Ukraine with breeding, production, selling and administration activities
- The sales volume originally planned for the current fiscal year in both countries corresponded to around 10% of KWS Group sales
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0