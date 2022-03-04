Subsea 7 Gets $300-500 Million Contract from Equinor
- (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 gets contract from Equinor for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the marine installations associated with the Krafla development project, offshore Norway.
- Subsea 7 has recognised the FEED award in its order backlog in the first quarter of 2022
- Classified as large award, which for Subsea 7 it means $300-500 million
