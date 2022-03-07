Bauer 2021 Revenue Above Expectations, EBIT Below
(PLX AI) – Bauer FY revenue EUR 1,540 million vs. estimate EUR 1,423 millionFY EBIT EUR 36 million vs. estimate EUR 39.50 millionThe order backlog is EUR 1.36 billion at the end of 2021 Will give 2022 forecast on April 7
