Belimo 2021 EBIT Tops Estimates; Sees Recovery Growth, Higher Expenditures in 2022
- (PLX AI) – Belimo FY EBIT CHF 145.4 million vs. estimate CHF 145 million.
- FY net income CHF 115.5 million vs. estimate CHF 120 million
- FY EBIT margin 19%
- Dividend CHF 8.50
- Sees "above-potential recovery growth" in 2022
- Says market share gains, market development, and new product applications support the Group's organic long-term growth path
- Belimo continues to pursue its long-term growth strategy, allocating significant resources for research, development, operational excellence, and sales network expansion
- Says this results in higher expenditures, following an overleveraged 2021. Additional investments in production, logistics, and global customization capacities are projected to impact cash flow in 2022 and subsequent years
