checkAd

Belimo 2021 EBIT Tops Estimates; Sees Recovery Growth, Higher Expenditures in 2022

(PLX AI) – Belimo FY EBIT CHF 145.4 million vs. estimate CHF 145 million.FY net income CHF 115.5 million vs. estimate CHF 120 millionFY EBIT margin 19%Dividend CHF 8.50Sees "above-potential recovery growth" in 2022Says market share gains, market …

  • (PLX AI) – Belimo FY EBIT CHF 145.4 million vs. estimate CHF 145 million.
  • FY net income CHF 115.5 million vs. estimate CHF 120 million
  • FY EBIT margin 19%
  • Dividend CHF 8.50
  • Sees "above-potential recovery growth" in 2022
  • Says market share gains, market development, and new product applications support the Group's organic long-term growth path
  • Belimo continues to pursue its long-term growth strategy, allocating significant resources for research, development, operational excellence, and sales network expansion
  • Says this results in higher expenditures, following an overleveraged 2021. Additional investments in production, logistics, and global customization capacities are projected to impact cash flow in 2022 and subsequent years


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  35   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Belimo 2021 EBIT Tops Estimates; Sees Recovery Growth, Higher Expenditures in 2022 (PLX AI) – Belimo FY EBIT CHF 145.4 million vs. estimate CHF 145 million.FY net income CHF 115.5 million vs. estimate CHF 120 millionFY EBIT margin 19%Dividend CHF 8.50Sees "above-potential recovery growth" in 2022Says market share gains, market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
Belimo 2021 EBIT Tops Estimates; Sees Recovery Growth, Higher Expenditures in 2022
Belimo FY EBIT CHF 145.4 Million vs. Estimate CHF 145 Million
Bauer 2021 Revenue Above Expectations, EBIT Below
GHP Gets SEK 35 per Share Bid from Ramsay Sante Swedish Unit Capio
Olvi May Drop 15% on Belarus Withdrawal, but Should Withstand EBIT Hit, Analysts Say
Mapfre Sells Holdings in Abda, Abda Assistance for $62.9 Million
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Telecom Italia 2021 Organic EBITDA Above Expectations
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Hellofresh Q4 Earnings, 2022 Outlook Better Than Expected
Raiffeisen Bank Down 5.5% After Bank of America Halves Price Target, Cuts Recommendation
Netflix Buys Next Games for EUR 2.10 per Share, or EUR 65 Million
Telecom Italia Receives Offer from Ardian for Inwit Stake
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures