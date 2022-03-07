Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus once again selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America.Hexagon Purus contract value USD 2 millionHexagon Purus will supply high-pressure hydrogen storage cylinders for New Flyer’s zero-emission …
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus once again selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America.
- Hexagon Purus contract value USD 2 million
- Hexagon Purus will supply high-pressure hydrogen storage cylinders for New Flyer’s zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE H2 hydrogen fuel cell electric transit buses in 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0