GHP Gets SEK 35 per Share Bid from Ramsay Sante Swedish Unit Capio
(PLX AI) – GHP Specialty Care Statement from the bid committee of GHP regarding the public offer from CapioGHP Specialty Care public offer of SEK 35 in cash per share from CapioOffer is 96% prevmium to closing price of SEK 17.9 on March 44 of the …
- GHP Specialty Care public offer of SEK 35 in cash per share from Capio
- Offer is 96% prevmium to closing price of SEK 17.9 on March 4
- 4 of the largest shareholders of GHP with approximately 51.4 percent of the shares and votes have undertaken to accept the Offer
- The bid committee unanimously recommends the shareholders of GHP to accept the Offer
- The proposed transaction will lead to a complemented geographical presence in Sweden and Denmark, increased patient group coverage, and accelerated development of more digital and data-driven solutions for a more cohesive care chain, in line with the Group’s strategy, Ramsay says
- Offer values GHP at EUR 228 million
