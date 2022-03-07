Olvi May Drop 15% on Belarus Withdrawal, but Should Withstand EBIT Hit, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Olvi has the balance sheet strength necessary to withstand the 25% hit to its EBIT as it withdraws from Belarus, analysts said. Olvi said over the weekend it would withdraw from Belarus and stop all exports to Belarus and Russia due to …
- Olvi said over the weekend it would withdraw from Belarus and stop all exports to Belarus and Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine
- Olvi also canceled its 2021 outlook
- Olvi sits on hefty net cash positions, so the equity case impacts are mainly limited to the share of Belarussian business, SEB said
- SEB currently has a price target of EUR 55 on Olvi, which would go down to EUR 41 with a direct 25% cut
- Nordea has already excluded Belarus from estimates as of end of 2022 and cut its price target for Olvi to EUR 39.40 from EUR 56, but maintained a buy rating
- Nordea assumes Belarus volumes will be down 30% this year, with a similar cut to EPS and dividends
- Olvi shares may trade down 15% today, analysts at Carnegie said
