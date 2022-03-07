Mapfre Sells Holdings in Abda, Abda Assistance for $62.9 Million
- (PLX AI) – Mapfre Sale of holding in ABDA and ABDA ASSISTANCE.
- Exiting Indonesian insurance market
- Reached an agreement with Aseana Insurance Pte. Ltd, an entity domiciled in Singapore and belonging to investment funds managed or advised by Warburg Pincus LLC, for the sale of the entirety of its holdings in Abda and Abda Assistance which reach 62.33% and 51.00%, respectively
- Consideration is $62.9 million, or EUR 56.6 million
