BASF Hikes Additives Price for Plastic Applications by up to 35% Globally
(PLX AI) – BASF increases price of additives for plastic applications.BASF increases prices for antioxidants Irganox® 1076, Irganox® PS 802 and related blends in its additives portfolio for plastic applications globally by up to 35 percentThe price …
- (PLX AI) – BASF increases price of additives for plastic applications.
- BASF increases prices for antioxidants Irganox® 1076, Irganox® PS 802 and related blends in its additives portfolio for plastic applications globally by up to 35 percent
- The price adjustment is in response to the significantly higher cost for stearyl alcohol and logistics, the company said
