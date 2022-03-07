(PLX AI) – BASF increases price of additives for plastic applications.BASF increases prices for antioxidants Irganox® 1076, Irganox® PS 802 and related blends in its additives portfolio for plastic applications globally by up to 35 percentThe price …

BASF Hikes Additives Price for Plastic Applications by up to 35% Globally

