Pandora Falls More Than 3% as Carnegie Says Any Guidance Miss Would Bring Significant Volatility
(PLX AI) – Pandora shares fell more than 3% after analysts at Carnegie said any guidance miss could bring significant volatility.Pandora price target cut to DKK 1,050 from DKK 1,180 at Carnegie; recommendation remains buyPandora shares fell recently …
- (PLX AI) – Pandora shares fell more than 3% after analysts at Carnegie said any guidance miss could bring significant volatility.
- Pandora price target cut to DKK 1,050 from DKK 1,180 at Carnegie; recommendation remains buy
- Pandora shares fell recently as markets slipped and amid potential concerns about consumer strength
- It could be a good buying opportunity, unless Pandora misses on its guidance of gaining market share in the U.S., Carnegie said
- Data from the US jewelry market doesn't indicate the company has been gaining share in recent quarters, so there is a risk that Q1 results could show Pandora growing more slowly in the U.S. than the overall market, according to the analysts
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0