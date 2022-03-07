Pandora Falls More Than 3% as Carnegie Says Any Guidance Miss Would Bring Significant Volatility

(PLX AI) – Pandora shares fell more than 3% after analysts at Carnegie said any guidance miss could bring significant volatility.

Pandora price target cut to DKK 1,050 from DKK 1,180 at Carnegie; recommendation remains buy

Pandora shares fell recently as markets slipped and amid potential concerns about consumer strength

It could be a good buying opportunity, unless Pandora misses on its guidance of gaining market share in the U.S., Carnegie said

Data from the US jewelry market doesn't indicate the company has been gaining share in recent quarters, so there is a risk that Q1 results could show Pandora growing more slowly in the U.S. than the overall market, according to the analysts



