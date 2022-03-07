Volvo Cars to Subscribe to Future Equity in Polestar, in Proportion to Its Ownership Stake
(PLX AI) – Volvo Cars says it intends to subscribe for potential future equity or equity linked securities issued by Polestar, in proportion to its ownership stake.This intention applies to the period after a proposed listing at Nasdaq New York and …
- (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars says it intends to subscribe for potential future equity or equity linked securities issued by Polestar, in proportion to its ownership stake.
- This intention applies to the period after a proposed listing at Nasdaq New York and until March 31, 2024
- Volvo Cars is the largest shareholder in Polestar, currently holding 49.5%
- Polestar has declared that it anticipates it will need to raise additional funds through debt and equity financings to support its continued growth based on its current business plan
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0