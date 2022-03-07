checkAd

Nordea Expects to Consider New EUR 1 Billion Share Buyback in Coming Weeks

(PLX AI) – Nordea says expects the Board of Directors to consider a follow-on share buy-back program of up to EUR 1.0 billion in the coming weeks.The first share buyback of was completed on March 4 after starting on Oct. 22During that period, Nordea …

  • The first share buyback of was completed on March 4 after starting on Oct. 22
  • During that period, Nordea repurchased 189,634,586 of its own shares at an average price per share of EUR 10.50
  • As announced on 8 February 2022, Nordea’s application to further repurchase up to EUR 1.0 billion of its own shares has been approved by the European Central Bank
