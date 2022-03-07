Ørsted Says Will Not Enter Any New Contracts with Russian Conmpanies; Won't Extend Contract with Gazprom
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted updates investors on the company’s exposure to gas contract with Gazprom Export.
- Ørsted Gazprom contract will not be extended; it expires in 2030 and cannot be terminated at this point, the company says
- Under the contract, Ørsted receives approximately 20 TWh of gas per year. Ørsted will offtake the minimum yearly volume of gas under the contract
- Says imports of gas cover a substantial part of Danish and European gas consumption, and therefore, it will have severe societal consequences if Europe experiences shortfalls in gas supplies
- Ørsted reducing the overall hedge level related to the Gazprom Export contract
- Ørsted will not enter into new contracts with Russian companies
- Ørsted does not change financial outlook for the 2022 financial year
- Ørsted will donate all net profits (if any) after hedges and tax related to the Gazprom Export contract to humanitarian aid in Ukraine
