Ørsted Says Will Not Enter Any New Contracts with Russian Conmpanies; Won't Extend Contract with Gazprom

(PLX AI) – Ørsted updates investors on the company’s exposure to gas contract with Gazprom Export.Ørsted Gazprom contract will not be extended; it expires in 2030 and cannot be terminated at this point, the company saysUnder the contract, Ørsted …

Ørsted Gazprom contract will not be extended; it expires in 2030 and cannot be terminated at this point, the company says

Under the contract, Ørsted receives approximately 20 TWh of gas per year. Ørsted will offtake the minimum yearly volume of gas under the contract

Says imports of gas cover a substantial part of Danish and European gas consumption, and therefore, it will have severe societal consequences if Europe experiences shortfalls in gas supplies

Ørsted reducing the overall hedge level related to the Gazprom Export contract

Ørsted will not enter into new contracts with Russian companies

Ørsted does not change financial outlook for the 2022 financial year

Ørsted will donate all net profits (if any) after hedges and tax related to the Gazprom Export contract to humanitarian aid in Ukraine



