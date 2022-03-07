Upwork Withdraws Outlook, Suspends Business in Russia & Belarus
(PLX AI) – Upwork Announces the Suspension of Business in Russia and Belarus and Withdraws First-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance due to Uncertainties Related to Russian Invasion of Ukraine.Suspension taking full effect by May 1Over the coming …
- Suspension taking full effect by May 1
- Over the coming days, customers in Russia and Belarus will no longer be able to sign up for new accounts, initiate new contracts, or be visible in search
- Approximately 10% of Upwork’s total revenue in 2021 was derived from work where either the talent or the client was located in the region, with Ukraine representing approximately 6% and Russia and Belarus representing approximately 4% combined
- Nearly all such revenue was derived from work performed by talent inside the region for clients located in other parts of the world
