Wallenius Wilhelmsen Suspends Operations in Russia, Belarus
(PLX AI) – Wallenius Wilhelmsen suspends operations in Russia and Belarus.Wallenius Wilhelmsen says cargo on the water heading for Russia were re-routed to alternative portsThe company discontinued services into Russia on February 24, and stopped …
- (PLX AI) – Wallenius Wilhelmsen suspends operations in Russia and Belarus.
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen says cargo on the water heading for Russia were re-routed to alternative ports
- The company discontinued services into Russia on February 24, and stopped taking cargo bookings at the same time
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen says it has limited direct exposure in the region
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0