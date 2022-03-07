B2Holding CEO Buys 40,000 Shares
(PLX AI) – B2Holding Chief Executive Officer Erik J. Johnsen acquired 40,000 shares in the company.Average price of NOK 8.62 per shareFollowing this transaction, Erik J. Johnsen and related parties (Erling Johnsen AS) hold 2,240,000 shares in the …
