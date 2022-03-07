Brown & Brown Buys Global Risk Partners Insurance Operations
(PLX AI) – Brown & Brown to acquire Global Risk Partners insurance operations.The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to certain closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvalsGRP has …
- GRP has annual revenue of approximately $340 million and is headquartered in London
