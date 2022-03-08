Galenica FY Adj. EBIT Beats Expectations; Sees 5-10% EBIT Growth in 2022
- (PLX AI) – Galenica FY adjusted EBIT CHF 213.1 million vs. estimate CHF 208 million
- FY adjusted net income CHF 174.8 million vs. estimate CHF 165 million
- Dividend increase of 17% to CHF 2.10 per share, of which CHF 1.05 will be paid from the capital contribution reserve
- Galenica expects an EBIT increase of 5% to 10% in 2022
- The extraordinarily high level of additional sales resulting from the measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic are no longer expected in the 2022 financial year
- Galenica still expects consolidated sales to be at least on prior year level
