Dufry 2021 Revenue Just Below Estimates; Says Visibility Limited
- (PLX AI) – Dufry FY revenue CHF 3,915 million vs. estimate CHF 4,000 million.
- FY EBIT CHF -66 million
- FY adjusted EBIT CHF 375 million
- Adjusted operating cash flow reached CHF 147.1 million in 2021 compared to CHF –405.9 million in 2020
- Says visibility regarding a full recovery to 2019 turnover levels is still limited, with industry associations now estimating a full recovery of passenger numbers to a 2019 level between the end of 2023 and 2024
- Nevertheless, based on our strong cash conversion capabilities and with the current liquidity position, we are confident for the years ahead, company says
