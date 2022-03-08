Danone Targets Like-for-Like Sales Growth 3-5%
(PLX AI) – Danone targets 2022 like-for-like sales growth between 3 and 5%.Danone 2023-2024 ambition , profitable growth : like-for-like sales growth between 3 and 5% Danone portfolio rotation reaching around 10% of net salesDanone annual …
- Danone 2023-2024 ambition , profitable growth : like-for-like sales growth between +3 and +5%
- Danone portfolio rotation reaching around 10% of net sales
- Danone annual capital expenditure envelope equivalent to a maximum of 4.5% of net sales
