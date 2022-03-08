(PLX AI) – ORANGE and MASMOVIL enter into exclusive discussions to combine their operations in Spain.Orange combination would take the form of a 50-50 Joint VentureOrange says combination would have a combined enterprise valuation of EUR 19.6 …

Orange, Masmovil in Talks to Combine Spanish Operations in JV Valued at EUR 19.6 Billion

