Orange, Masmovil in Talks to Combine Spanish Operations in JV Valued at EUR 19.6 Billion

- (PLX AI) – ORANGE and MASMOVIL enter into exclusive discussions to combine their operations in Spain.
- Orange combination would take the form of a 50-50 Joint Venture
- Orange says combination would have a combined enterprise valuation of EUR 19.6 billion
- Valuations are attractive for both businesses, with Orange Spain’s enterprise value at €8.1 billion and MASMOVIL’s (which includes the acquisition of EUSKALTEL) enterprise value at €11.5 billion
- The agreement between the parties includes (i) a right to trigger an IPO under certain conditions for both parties and (ii) a path-to-control right for Orange to consolidate the combined entity in the case of an IPO
