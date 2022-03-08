Schaeffler Suspends Guidance for 2022 Due to War in Ukraine
- (PLX AI) – Schaeffler AG suspends its full-year Guidance for 2022.
- Says due to the major geopolitical and economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, it is currently impossible to reasonably guide for the financial year 2022
- Says guidance given on Feb. 22 cannot be maintained due to the developments since that date
