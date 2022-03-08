Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
(PLX AI) – Equinor shares rose in early trading in Oslo after Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Price target raised to NOK 425 from NOK 266 at BofAEquinor's projected free cash flow yield of 30% over the next 2 years …
- Price target raised to NOK 425 from NOK 266 at BofA
- Equinor's projected free cash flow yield of 30% over the next 2 years should allow leading shareholder remuneration while expanding net cash position and investments in the energy transition, Bank of America analysts said
- A big reason for the upgrade was the increase in European natural gas prices
- European big oil companies will spend 30% less in capex than in 2014 this year and will enjoy a far richer cash flow harvest from higher oil and gas prices, while investing in low-carbon value creation that is not yet reflected in share prices, BofA said
