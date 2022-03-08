Vestas Gets 194 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order for a project in Brazil that includes supply of 43 V150-4.5 MW turbines as well as a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.
- Deliveries and commissioning are planned for 2024
- Customer and project names are undisclosed at the customer's request
