Shell to Withdraw from All Russian Oil & Gas Operations
- (PLX AI) – Shell announces intent to withdraw from Russian oil and gas.
- Shell Immediately stop buying Russian crude oil on the spot market and we will not renew term contracts
- Shell says changing our crude oil supply chain to remove Russian volumes
- Shell to start phased withdrawal from Russian petroleum products, pipeline gas and LNG
- Shell will shut service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia
