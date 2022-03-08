Booking Holdings Reports Softening of Room Night Trends in Last Week, Down 10% from 2019 Levels
- (PLX AI) – Booking Holdings says Russia and Ukraine combined on a booker basis represent a low single digit percentage of our total gross bookings.
- Booking Holdings says full month of February, our room nights were also about in line with 2019 levels
- Booking Holdings says last week, through Sunday March 6, our room nights were down about 10% versus 2019 levels
- Booking Holdings recent softening of room night trends was driven by Eastern Europe, primarily Russia, and to a lesser extent by Western Europe
- Booking Holdings maintaining the forward-looking commentary provided on earnings call for the first quarter and full year 2022
