Genmab's Epcoritamab Gets FDA Orphan-Drug Designation in Follicular Lymphoma
(PLX AI) – Genmab Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Granted Orphan-Drug Designation to Epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20) in Follicular Lymphoma.Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVieOrphan drug status is designated by the FDA …
- (PLX AI) – Genmab Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Granted Orphan-Drug Designation to Epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20) in Follicular Lymphoma.
- Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie
- Orphan drug status is designated by the FDA to medicines and biologics that are defined as those intended for the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of a rare disease or condition affecting less than 200,000 people in the U.S.
