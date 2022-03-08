checkAd

Manz Revenue, EBITDA Below Consensus; Sees Significant Revenue Increase in 2022

(PLX AI) – Manz reports 2021 earnings below expectations, but sees 2022 revenue with a "significant" increase in the mid double-digit percentage range. Also sees EBIT margin in low to mid positive single-digit percentage range in 2022 and EBITDA …

  • (PLX AI) – Manz reports 2021 earnings below expectations, but sees 2022 revenue with a "significant" increase in the mid double-digit percentage range.
  • Also sees EBIT margin in low to mid positive single-digit percentage range in 2022 and EBITDA margin in mid to uppoer single digit percentage range
  • An agreement with the contractual partner on the completion of the CIGSfab project is not yet included in this forecast and could have a positive impact on Manz AG's revenue and earnings growth, company said
  • Decided to make impairments of EUR 21.6 million on goodwill for 2021
  • 2021 revenue EUR 227.6 million, below consensus of EUR 252 million, while FY EBITDA EUR 18.9 million was below consensus of EUR 25 million


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
