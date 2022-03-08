Scandinavian Tobacco FY Results Just Under Expectations; Sees 2022 EBITDA Growth 0-6%
(PLX AI) – STG FY sales DKK 8,233 million vs. estimate DKK 8,250 million.FY adjusted EBITDA DKK 2,233 million vs. estimate DKK 2,240 millionOutlook FY EBITDA growth 0-6%Outlook FY free cash flow before acquisitions DKK 1,100-1,400 millionApproval of …
- (PLX AI) – STG FY sales DKK 8,233 million vs. estimate DKK 8,250 million.
- FY adjusted EBITDA DKK 2,233 million vs. estimate DKK 2,240 million
- Outlook FY EBITDA growth 0-6%
- Outlook FY free cash flow before acquisitions DKK 1,100-1,400 million
- Approval of a new share buy-back program of up to DKK 700 million
- Sees 2022 Adjusted EPS >5% increase
