Boeing Says DHL Express Orders 6 Additional 777 Freighters
(PLX AI) – Boeing DHL Express Places New Order for Six Additional 777 Freighters.The purchase takes DHL Express' order book total to 28 777 Freighters since it placed its first direct order in 2018
- (PLX AI) – Boeing DHL Express Places New Order for Six Additional 777 Freighters.
- The purchase takes DHL Express' order book total to 28 777 Freighters since it placed its first direct order in 2018
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0