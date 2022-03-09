Geberit FY EBIT, Net Income Below Estimates; Does Not Give 2022 Outlook
- (PLX AI) – Geberit FY EBIT CHF 902 million vs. estimate CHF 912 million.
- FY EBITDA CHF 1,069 million vs. estimate CHF 1,068 million
- FY net income CHF 756 million vs. estimate CHF 767 million
- As already announced on 13 January 2021, consolidated net sales in 2021 increased by 15.9% to CHF 3,460 million
- Does not give outlook
