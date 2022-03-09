(PLX AI) – Geberit FY EBIT CHF 902 million vs. estimate CHF 912 million.FY EBITDA CHF 1,069 million vs. estimate CHF 1,068 millionFY net income CHF 756 million vs. estimate CHF 767 millionAs already announced on 13 January 2021, consolidated net …

Geberit FY EBIT, Net Income Below Estimates; Does Not Give 2022 Outlook

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer