Clas Ohlson Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations; Feb. Sales up 8%
(PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson Q3 EBIT SEK 378 million vs. estimate SEK 394 million.Q3 EBIT margin 13.3%Q3 net income SEK 287 million vs. estimate SEK 295 millionQ3 sales SEK 2,831 million vs. estimate SEK 2,850 millionSales in February increased by 8 per …
- (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson Q3 EBIT SEK 378 million vs. estimate SEK 394 million.
- Q3 EBIT margin 13.3%
- Q3 net income SEK 287 million vs. estimate SEK 295 million
- Q3 sales SEK 2,831 million vs. estimate SEK 2,850 million
- Sales in February increased by 8 per cent to 534 MSEK (494), an organic increase of 4 per cent and an increase of 4 per cent in comparable units
