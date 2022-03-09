checkAd

Klöckner FY Sales Beat Expectations; Sees Considerable Growth in Q1

(PLX AI) – Klöckner FY revenue EUR 7,400 million vs. estimate EUR 7,320 million.FY net income EUR 629 millionFY EPS EUR 6.21The Company expects to see considerable sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year quarterThe …

  • (PLX AI) – Klöckner FY revenue EUR 7,400 million vs. estimate EUR 7,320 million.
  • FY net income EUR 629 million
  • FY EPS EUR 6.21
  • The Company expects to see considerable sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year quarter
  • The guidance for operating income (EBITDA) of €130-180 million before material special effects is confirmed (Q1 2021: €130 million)
  • Klöckner anticipates positive material special effects in the amount of €54 million in the initial quarter of 2022 from sales of properties in Switzerland and France.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  33   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Klöckner FY Sales Beat Expectations; Sees Considerable Growth in Q1 (PLX AI) – Klöckner FY revenue EUR 7,400 million vs. estimate EUR 7,320 million.FY net income EUR 629 millionFY EPS EUR 6.21The Company expects to see considerable sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year quarterThe …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Global Fashion Group FY Adjusted EBITDA EUR 13.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 17 Million
UniCredit Says Maximum Potential Loss if RUB Tends to Zero Is EUR 1 Billion; Keeps Dividend, Share ...
Alphabet Says Google LLC to Buy Mandiant for $5.4 Billion, to Join Google Cloud
Vestas Gets 194 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil
Booking Holdings Reports Softening of Room Night Trends in Last Week, Down 10% from 2019 Levels
Coca-Cola Suspends Business in Russia
Schaeffler Suspends Guidance for 2022 Due to War in Ukraine
Shell to Withdraw from All Russian Oil & Gas Operations
Schaeffler FY Adjusted EBIT Margin 9.1%
Titel
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Telecom Italia 2021 Organic EBITDA Above Expectations
Raiffeisen Bank Down 5.5% After Bank of America Halves Price Target, Cuts Recommendation
Telecom Italia Receives Offer from Ardian for Inwit Stake
Netflix Buys Next Games for EUR 2.10 per Share, or EUR 65 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Novo Nordisk Reiterates Expectation to Meet Wegovy Demand in H2 2022
ArcelorMittal Halts Steel Production in Ukraine
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 50 MW Electrolyzer Plant in Denmark
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures