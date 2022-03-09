Norske Skog Shuts Austria Paper Mill Due to High Energy Prices
(PLX AI) – Norske Skog says due to unaffordability of operations in the current energy environment, temporary downtime has been initiated at the Bruck paper mill in Austria. The new boiler scheduled for start-up in April is expected to contribute to …
- The new boiler scheduled for start-up in April is expected to contribute to alleviate the situation by reducing the mill’s gas consumption and improve its energy supply
- The boiler project and the packaging conversion project at the Bruck mill continue as planned
- Norske Skog expects underlying EBITDA for the group in the first quarter of 2022 to be approximately in line with the fourth quarter of 2021
