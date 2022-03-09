BNP Paribas Confirms 2025 Targets; Says Limited Exposure to Ukraine, Russia
(PLX AI) – BNP Paribas to postpone the presentations that were scheduled for 14 March.BNP Paribas confirms 2025 objectivesSays gross exposures off- and on-balance sheet on Ukraine and Russia is limitedThey amounted for Ukraine, to 0.09% of the …
- (PLX AI) – BNP Paribas to postpone the presentations that were scheduled for 14 March.
- BNP Paribas confirms 2025 objectives
- Says gross exposures off- and on-balance sheet on Ukraine and Russia is limited
- They amounted for Ukraine, to 0.09% of the Group's total commitments (around 1.7 billion euros) and, for Russia to 0.07% (around 1.3 billion euros) at 31 December 2021
- Net residual combined exposures of BNP Paribas for Russia and Ukraine stand at around 500 million euros
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0