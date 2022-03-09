checkAd

Yara Cuts Production Due to Higher Natural Gas Prices

(PLX AI) – Yara curtails production at its Ferrara (Italy) and Le Havre (France) plants due to increased natural gas prices.The two plants have a combined annual capacity of 1 million tonnes ammonia and 0.9 million tonnes ureaIncluding optimization …

  • The two plants have a combined annual capacity of 1 million tonnes ammonia and 0.9 million tonnes urea
  • Including optimization and maintenance at other production facilities, Yara’s European ammonia and urea production is expected to be operating at approximately 45% of capacity by the end of this week
Autor: PLX AI
