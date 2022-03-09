Continental Revenue Tops Expectations, but Margins Below; Outlook Above Consensus
(PLX AI) – Continental FY revenue EUR 33,765.2 million vs. estimate EUR 33,400 million.FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,900.4 million vs. estimate EUR 1,937 millionFY adjusted EBIT margin 5.6% vs. estimate 5.8%FY net income EUR 1,455 millionOutlook FY 2022 …
