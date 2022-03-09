Bayer Jumps 4% after Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
(PLX AI) – Bayer shares rose 4% at the open after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Price target raised to EUR 75 from EUR 59PII data for Bayer’s FXI program could lead to it being viewed as a multi-billion …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer shares rose 4% at the open after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
- Price target raised to EUR 75 from EUR 59
- PII data for Bayer’s FXI program could lead to it being viewed as a multi-billion opportunity and a direct replacement for the Xarelto patent cliff, BofA said
- Meanwhile, if the U.S. Supreme Court should rule in favor of Bayer in the glyphosate decision, it would remove a liability for the company that may be worth EUR 4 per share, the analysts said
