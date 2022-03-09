checkAd

Deutsche Post Rises 6% on Strong Free Cash Flow, Big Dividend Increase

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Post shares rose 6% after the company reported free cash flow above expectations and increased dividends by 33%. Deutsche Post free cash flow for 2021 was EUR 4.1 billion, or EUR 300 million above expectations, as the company had …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post shares rose 6% after the company reported free cash flow above expectations and increased dividends by 33%.
  • Deutsche Post free cash flow for 2021 was EUR 4.1 billion, or EUR 300 million above expectations, as the company had lower capex and lease expenses than expected
  • Dividend of EUR 1.80 per share was up 33% compared to the previous year
  • Deutsche Post also announced a share buyback of EUR 2 billion
  • 2022 EBIT guidance of EUR 8 billion is in line with consensus

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 44,91, was eine Steigerung von +4,51% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  79   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post Rises 6% on Strong Free Cash Flow, Big Dividend Increase (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post shares rose 6% after the company reported free cash flow above expectations and increased dividends by 33%. Deutsche Post free cash flow for 2021 was EUR 4.1 billion, or EUR 300 million above expectations, as the company had …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UniCredit Says Maximum Potential Loss if RUB Tends to Zero Is EUR 1 Billion; Keeps Dividend, Share ...
Bayer Jumps 4% after Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Coca-Cola Suspends Business in Russia
Booking Holdings Reports Softening of Room Night Trends in Last Week, Down 10% from 2019 Levels
Alphabet Says Google LLC to Buy Mandiant for $5.4 Billion, to Join Google Cloud
Shell to Withdraw from All Russian Oil & Gas Operations
Norske Skog Shuts Austria Paper Mill Due to High Energy Prices
Scandinavian Tobacco FY Results Just Under Expectations; Sees 2022 EBITDA Growth 0-6%
Manz Revenue, EBITDA Below Consensus; Sees Significant Revenue Increase in 2022
Hartmann FY EBIT DKK 250 Million vs. Estimate DKK 265 Million
Titel
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Telecom Italia 2021 Organic EBITDA Above Expectations
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
Telecom Italia Receives Offer from Ardian for Inwit Stake
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Novo Nordisk Reiterates Expectation to Meet Wegovy Demand in H2 2022
ArcelorMittal Halts Steel Production in Ukraine
Universal Music FY Revenue Tops Expectations; Sees Strong 2022
BASF Hikes Additives Price for Plastic Applications by up to 35% Globally
Veon Says Not Subject to EU Sanctions; Fridman & Aven Don't Control Majority of Votes
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures