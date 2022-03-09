Clas Ohlson Shares Drop 5.5% as Earnings Miss, Costs Rise
(PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares fell 5.5% in morning trading after the company missed earnings expectations and reported rising costs. Q3 EBIT of SEK 378 million was below consensus of SEK 394 millionCosts for good transports have remained relatively …
- Q3 EBIT of SEK 378 million was below consensus of SEK 394 million
- Costs for good transports have remained relatively stable, but at a historically high level, while sourcing costs are continuing to rise, the company said
- USD has strengthened recently which is the key sourcing currency for the company, so more elevated overall input costs are likely in the coming quarters, SEB analysts said
- Estimates are likely to come down by 5-10%, SEB said
