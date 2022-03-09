Sectra Falls Nearly 7% as Profitability Drops Significantly
- (PLX AI) – Sectra shares fell nearly 7% in morning trading after it reported shrinking profitability in the third quarter.
- Q3 sales beat expectations but EBIT missed, as margins fell to 14.4% from 17.5% in the same period a year ago
- The pandemic and the ongoing investments in the field of cybersecurity are expected to continue to have a negative impact on the earnings trend toward the end of the fiscal year, the company said
- Sectra has a high valuation, which requires higher sales growth and much better earnings leverage, analysts at Carnegie said
