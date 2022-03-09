Thule Jumps 5% as Danske Says Buy After Big Drop
(PLX AI) – Thule shares rose 5% after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying a 38% drop year-to-date is too much for a quality name.Price target SEK 435Thule has only 1% of its sales in Russia and no direct sourcing from …
- Price target SEK 435
- Thule has only 1% of its sales in Russia and no direct sourcing from that country, Danske pointed out
- As the clear market leader with superior delivery capacity and the most updated and progressive product program, Thule should continue to capture significant market share, Danske said
- Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with price target SEK 450
- The shares have fallen and look attractive, Kepler said
