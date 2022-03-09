BMW Exceeds CO2 Targets; Aims to Double Full-Electric Vehicle Sales to 200,000 in 2022
(PLX AI) – BMW aims to sell more than 200,000 fully-electric vehicles this year, which is at least double its sales in 2021, the company said.Says demand is exceeding the high expectations for the BMW iX and the BMW i4 new full-electric vehiclesBMW …
- (PLX AI) – BMW aims to sell more than 200,000 fully-electric vehicles this year, which is at least double its sales in 2021, the company said.
- Says demand is exceeding the high expectations for the BMW iX and the BMW i4 new full-electric vehicles
- BMW says it exceeded its European CO2 emissions targets in 2021 with emissions of around 115.9 grams per km compared to the fleet target limit of approx. 126 grams per km
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0