Wabtec Targets Mid-Single Digit Core Organic Growth CAGR Over 5 Years
(PLX AI) – Wabtec issues 5-year targets.Mid-single digit core organic growth CAGRAdjusted operating margin expansion of 250 to 300 basis pointsDouble-digit adjusted EPS growth CAGRWabtec expects expenses of $135 million to $165 million over the next …
- Mid-single digit core organic growth CAGR
- Adjusted operating margin expansion of 250 to 300 basis points
- Double-digit adjusted EPS growth CAGR
- Wabtec expects expenses of $135 million to $165 million over the next three years to drive a targeted benefit savings of $75 million to $90 million
