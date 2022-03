(PLX AI) – Mastercard February U.S. Retail Sales Rise 8.7% Year-over-Year Amid Inflation, Return to Office.Mastercard says overall retail sales excluding auto were up 17.3% compared pre-pandemic spending in February

Mastercard Says Feb. U.S. Retail Sales Excluding Auto Rose 17.3% vs. Pre-Pandemic Levels

